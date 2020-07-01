West Hollywood

If You Don't Wear a Mask Or Face Cover in West Hollywood, Expect a Fine That Will Cost $300

Wear a mask.

By Shahan Ahmed

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

If you don't wear a mask, you'll face a fine that will end up costing $300, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's West Hollywood Station announced Wednesday.

"Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not confirming to the order to wear a face cover/mask in public," the station said on Twitter. "Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the rive to the Community health is too great."

The station said that the fine is $250 with a $50 fee, which adds up to $300.

The station said it has been educating people about wearing masks since the first order from the governor, but with Gov. Gavin Newsom ordering closures due to the rise of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the West Hollywood sheriff's station is moving to fining people.

How can you avoid getting fined in West Hollywood?

Wear a mask.

