LA County Reports 5th Coronvirus Death, Confirmed Cases Top 400

A Culver City resident who was over the age of 65 became the fifth person to die of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, public health officials said Sunday.

The total number of cases in the county also rose to 409, the Department of Public Health said.

Over a 48-hour period, there were 132 new confirmed cases in the county.

Public Health said it was investigating all new cases and planned on notifying all close contacts, including household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts quarantined.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director in a statement. “It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

On Saturday, the health department issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to clarify elements of the order issued on March 19, putting the county closer in line with the governor's "stay at home" order. LA County's order can be found here.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread: