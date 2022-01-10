COVID-19 testing

LA County Launches Take-Home COVID-19 Test Program

The Industry Hills Expo Center at 16200 Temple Ave. will be converted into a testing center, operated and staffed by Total Testing Solutions.

By City News Service

Getty Images

What to Know

  • Los Angeles County introduced a take-home program for COVID-19 test kits Monday.
  • Residents will be able to pick up a PCR test kit at one of 13 testing sites without an appointment.
  • Residents are expected to be notified of test results -- which cover both COVID-19 and the flu -- within 24-48 hours.

Los Angeles County introduced a take-home program for COVID-19 test kits Monday as a way to expand testing during a rapid surge in infections.

The county Department of Health Services said the program is designed for residents unable to get appointments as the demand for tests increases during a dramatic upswing in infections due to the Omicron variant.

Residents will be able to pick up a PCR test kit at one of 13 testing sites without an appointment, complete the test on their own and return the completed kit to one of several designated locations for processing.

Residents are expected to be notified of test results -- which cover both COVID-19 and the flu -- within 24-48 hours.

A test kit-by-mail program that was suspended last week due to lack of supplies is also expected to be restarted this week.

"We look forward to reducing the waiting time to get tested for individuals unable to book an appointment,'' said Paula Siler, director of Community Mobile Testing Operations at DHS. "Once all 13 pick-up testing locations are fully operating and once our home testing kit-by-mail program is simultaneously re-launched later this week, we will have successfully added over 10,000 additional daily COVID tests available to the residents of LA County.''

The county has also increased the hours and days of operations for testing sites and added mobile testing units.

The new take-home tests are intended for residents experiencing symptoms or who believe they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Source: CoVariants
Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Supplies are limited, and tests are not intended for use by those testing as a requirement to return to school, work or other activities. Health officials said those individuals should seek testing from their employer, school district or other entity requiring the test.

Information on locations for free pick-up testing kits is available at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/la-county-pick-up-testing-kit-program/

About 260 testing sites vetted by the county are listed at Covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

Here are 13 testing kit locations that don't require an appointment:

Obregon Park4021 East 1st Street, LA, CA 90063Mon-Fr, 8am-4pm
Memorial Park North Recreation Center320 N. Orange Ave., Azusa, CA 91702Mon-Sat, 8am-4pm
San Gabriel Valley Airport4015 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731Mon-Sat, 7:30am-4pm
Wingate Park735 North Glendora, Covina, CA 91724Mon-Fri, 7:30-5:30pm
MLK Medical Campus12021 S. Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90059Mon-Sun, 8am-3pm
Ted Watkins Park1335 East 103rd Street, LA, CA 90002M-F, 8am-4pm
Helen Keller Park12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044Mon-Fri, 8am-4pm
Poinsettia Recreation Center - Front Lawn7341 Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046Tues-Sat, 8am-4pm
Plummer Park7377 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046Tues-Sat, 9am-5:30pm
Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley11251 Glenoaks Blvd, Pacoima, CA 92331Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm
Clara Street Park4835 Clara St, Cudahy, CA 90201Mon-Sun, 8am-5pm
Palmdale Hammack Center815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550Mon-Sat,7am-3pm
College of the Canyons - Santa Clarita26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355Mon-Sat, 7:30am-4pm

All tests at those sites are offered for free, regardless of insurance coverage or immigration status.

Other testing sites located in Los Angeles County are run by private companies, have not been approved by county officials, and some charge for services.

