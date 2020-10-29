financial help

OC Offering Financial Help to Child Care Providers Affected by Pandemic

The COVID-19 Child Care Relief Grant Program will allocate $5 million in financial help specifically for pandemic-related expenses.

Orange County is offering a lifeline to child care providers hurt by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Friday, they can apply for a new grant.

The COVID-19 Child Care Relief Grant Program will allocate $5 million in financial help specifically for pandemic-related expenses.

Providers will get up to $35,000. The money comes from the Cares Act funding.

To learn how to apply, visit https://charitableventuresoc.org/county-of-orange-covid19-childcare-relief-program.

