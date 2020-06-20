Orange County Reports 413 New Cases of COVID-19, 10 More Deaths

Orange County health officials reported 413 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, by far the county's highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The Orange County Health Care Agency also reported 10 additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 9,988 cases and 267 fatalities.

The numbers come at the end of what county officials called their deadliest week yet, with 55 COVID-19 deaths reported between June 13-19.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus dipped from 336 to 321, with the number of patients in intensive care dropping from 142 to 135.

On Thursday, the state Department of Public Health issued new guidelines mandating face coverings in most situations while indoors, but also outside when a person cannot maintain six feet of social distance.

There are exemptions that include children age 2 and younger because of the risk of suffocation, and for people with a variety of medical or psychological issues that make mask-wearing a hazard.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement he would not make any efforts to enforce the mandate.

"It is each person's responsibility to wear a face covering and follow other recommended safeguards, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19," Barnes said. "It is not law enforcement's responsibility to enforce it."

Barnes said he expects residents to ``continue to use common sense approaches for the benefit of their own health, as well as the collective health of other county residents.''

"We must do what is necessary to stop the transmission of COVID-19, enabling us to further open remaining businesses, places of recreation and the hospitality industry," Barnes said.

Dr. Clayton Chau, the Health Care Agency director and interim chief health officer, who rolled back a previous county mandate for facial coverings, said recent research shows they are effective at slowing the spread of COVID- 19.

"The mask is to protect others, to protect your neighbors," Chau said. "And from a public health point of view, we want to protect our neighbors."

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett told City News Service the state issued a mandate requiring face coverings because "the governor is watching what's happening in other states that have opened up their economies prior to California opening up its economy -- Arizona, Texas and Florida -- and those states are experiencing significant increases in COVID-19 and hospitalizations/ Therefore, I think the governor decided that he needed to change the face- covering policy for California in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bartlett noted, "We are still experiencing a number of hospitalizations and deaths from skilled nursing facilities" and "community transmission is also on the rise'' in the county."

"If we continue to have spikes in positivity rates and hospitalizations, one of my greatest fears is we would have to potentially shut down our economies again,'' Bartlett said.

Chau said the "hot spots" of Santa Ana and Anaheim "keep me up at night" with concern. He said about two weeks ago, a task force was formed among officials with the county and both cities to discuss ways to tackle the rising case counts.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel said at a news conference that officials were "reviewing" the governor's order. Then she told reporters she had "good news" that on Friday, nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops and other like services were opening again to the public.

The state last Friday authorized the reopening of nail salons on June 19. Workers and customers will be required to wear face coverings, according to the state guidelines.

Steel downplayed the rising hospitalization and death rates and noted that half of the fatalities are from nursing homes. She also said the hospitalization rates are below the state standards.

Chau said the county's hospitalization rate is 10.2 per 100,000 population, about the same as San Bernardino County and below Los Angeles County's 13.8 per 100,000. Sixty-four percent of the county's hospital beds are occupied, Chau said.

The Orange County Labor Federation held a news conference calling on the county to reinstate its face-covering mandate, which was rolled back last week to "strongly recommended." Westminster City Councilman Sergio Contreras, who is running for a Board of Supervisors seat, also called on the county to require masks.

In general, state law usually supersedes local laws.

As of Wednesday, the county reported that 1,105 patients in nursing homes had tested positive for COVID-19 and 611 employees were infected. There have been outbreaks in 29 skilled nursing facilities and 11 assisted-living facilities. An outbreak is defined as at least two coronavirus cases within the past two weeks.

The county has reported 4,591 documented recoveries.

Santa Ana leads all county cities with 2,116 cases, followed by Anaheim with 1,924. Their high numbers are attributed to large populations and the presence of multiple nursing homes in both cities. Santa Ana and Anaheim are Orange County's two largest cities in population.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported Friday that 389 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 383 having recovered and six currently showing symptoms. Sheriff's officials are awaiting results of 29 tests.

Sheriff's officials say active COVID-19 positive cases in the jails have gone down by 97% in the past month. The height was 220 cases on May 11 to just six cases on Friday.

The six infected inmates were newly booked and identified through a process of quarantining all new bookings, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

There have been no infections among the jail system over the past 28 days, Braun said.

The first case was diagnosed on March 24. Most of the inmates who tested positive were asymptomatic and just two needed to be hospitalized and have since recovered, Braun said.