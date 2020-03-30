Pasadena Suspends Grab-and-Go Meal Program Due to Potential Coronavirus Case

The grab-and-go meal program for Pasadena Unified School District students will be suspended starting Monday after a kitchen employee was possibly diagnosed with COVID-19.

The district says the grab-and-go meal service that was being provided at seven of its school sites will be suspended until at least later this week.

"We know that this may cause hardship to our families and are working with neighboring school districts to provide meals to PUSD students," Superintendent Brian McDonald said in a statement.

The coronavirus diagnosis was not confirmed, McDonald said. But the district is carrying out "extensive cleaning and sanitizing of our kitchens and facilities to minimize any risk of surface transmission,'' he said. Once the kitchens and facilities have been sanitized, the district says it will reopen to provide students with meals while schools are closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

"While the diagnosis of COVID-19 is not confirmed at this time, our hearts are with our PUSD team member and their family during this very difficult time," McDonald said in a statement.