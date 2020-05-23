Seal Beach to Begin Business Reopening under State-Approved Stage 2

More of Seal Beach will reopen for business now that the state has given the green light to Orange County for Stage Two recovery from the COVID-19 shut down.

The move enables certain businesses in the city to reopen with restrictions aimed at ensuring the safety of employees and customers, said Seal Beach police Sgt. Nick Nicholas. Those restrictions follow state industry-specific guidelines.

Restaurants can resume in-person dining with reservations, retail shopping is allowed with social distancing and curbside pickup, manufacturing, offices where telework is not possible, outdoor museums can reopen and a category to which Nicholas referred as "limited services" can resume.

To reopen, businesses have to implement disinfecting protocols and physical-distancing guidelines, among other requirements.

Bars, pubs and similar businesses will remain closed unless they offer sit-down, dine-in meals and the alcohol is sold in the same transaction as a meal. Bars can contract with other venders to serve dine-in meals.

On Wednesday, the Seal Beach City Council authorized officials to move into both Phase Two and Phase Three of its "Beach in Motion" reopening plan, and Phase Two of its Gum Grove Nature Park reopening plan.

The beach is now open from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m seven days a week with beachgoers still required to remain active and no passive use allowed.

The First, Eighth and 10th Street parking lots were reopened with beachgoers required to park in every other parking stall.

Gum Grove Nature Park reopened Friday from dawn until dusk seven days a week for active use only. Passive uses such as picnicking, loitering, sitting, standing or stopping are not permitted.

The council approved a three-part plan to reopen the park and its portion of the San Gabriel River Bicycle Path last weekend.

Officials called the latest adjustments part of an adaptive reopening plan, and said that each phase will be enacted "as warranted and on a trial basis."