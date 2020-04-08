How to Use LA County’s Free Grocery Delivery Service for Seniors

A free grocery delivery program for seniors and people with disabilities was launched in Los Angeles County to help residents who are more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

The countywide program, called Critical Delivery Service, will deliver groceries, household items and other vital necessities to those unable to leave their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what to know.

Items may be delivered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There is no delivery cost to the client.

No application process is required, but items must be pre-paid and ready for pickup.

Deliveries may be scheduled by calling 1-888-863-7411 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Clients may utilize this service up to four times or 40 miles per month, whichever comes first.

The program is provided by the county's Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, with the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

California's 40 million residents have been ordered to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus, but exceptions are made for essential needs like gathering groceries. Many stores have established senior shopping hours, allowing seniors to shop in less crowded stores.