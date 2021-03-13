More COVID-19 Vaccination Sites on the Way in Los Angeles County

With the pool of eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipients about to expand again next week, Los Angeles County is getting some additional vaccination clinics, including one that will open Tuesday.

City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell on Saturday announced details about two additional sites for a traveling COVID-19 vaccination clinic in his 13th Los Angeles Council District. A clinic located at Clinica Romero, at 123 S. Alvarado St., will open Tuesday and provide vaccinations until Saturday.

This location is intended for eligible individuals who live or work in CD13, particularly those who live or work in Westlake, Historic Filipinotown, Rampart Village, and Koreatown, O'Farrell's office said.

The third site will open March 23 and operate through March 27 in East Hollywood, at an address that has not yet been specified.

California met the goal of administering 2 million COVID-19 vaccines in the hardest hit and most vulnerable neighbors. It's all part of the states' effort to improve vaccine equity. Michelle Valles reports for the NBC4 News on Mar. 13, 2021.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The district launched the first site for the traveling clinic earlier this week at the Elysian Valley Recreation Center at 1811 Ripple St. Upcoming appointments will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by walk-ups from noon to 3 p.m. if supplies are available.

All individuals living or working in Council District 13, including walk-ups, must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:

Education or childcare worker

Food and agricultural worker

Health care worker

Law enforcement personnel and emergency service responder

Senior age 65 and older

Public transit worker

Custodian or janitorial worker

Severe underlying conditions (starting March 15)

Los Angeles residents can confirm if they live or work in CD13 here. Those wishing to make an appointment were advised to go here.

When the red tier opens up for LA County restaurants, they may resume indoor service, and they must provide 8 feet between tables and limit 6 people/one household per table along with maximum increased ventilation. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on March 12, 2021.

And Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis announced a new vaccination site in El Monte. The clinic is a partnership between the city and East Valley Community Health Center, and will be located at the Grace T. Black Auditorium, at 3130 Tyler Ave., to serve residents in the San Gabriel Valley.

“The San Gabriel Valley has been one of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic, Solis said. “... We hope this vaccine site will serve as a beacon of hope to immunize our residents 65 and older, frontline essential workers across education, food and agriculture, emergency services as well as newly eligible groups including individuals ages 16-64 with disabilities or underlying health conditions.”

The site will complement the following existing points of vaccine distribution in El Monte:

Asian Pacific Health Care Venture Inc., 9960 Baldwin Place;

L.A. County Department of Health Services, El Monte Community Health Clinic, 10953 Ramona Blvd.;

Southern California Medical Center El Monte, 12100 Valley Blvd.;

Walgreens, 3643 Peck Road;

Greater El Monte Community Hospital, 1701 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte.

One year ago today, spectator events in California had ended, and LA Unified was preparing to close classrooms. Patrick Healy reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on March 12, 2021.

Further details on the new site, including a launch date and registration logistics, would be announced soon, Solis' office said.

Beginning Monday, people with underlying health conditions become eligible for shots across California.

People with underlying conditions are urged, but not required, to bring documentation to vaccination sites, such as a letter from a health-care provider or health agency. To maintain their privacy, people will not be asked by site workers to identify their health condition.

The qualifying conditions are:

cancer;

chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above;

chronic pulmonary disease;

Down syndrome;

weakened immune system from solid organ transplant;

pregnancy;

sickle cell disease;

heart conditions;

severe obesity; and

Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

In addition to people with underlying health conditions, homeless people will also be eligible for vaccinations starting Monday, joining newly eligible workers -- custodians/janitors, public transit workers and airport ground crew workers.