What Travelers Should Know About LA County's 10-Day Quarantine Order

Anyone who has traveled outside Los Angeles County and recently returned was ordered to quarantine for 10 days due to a coronavirus surge that has pushed the region’s hospitals to the breaking point.

In a statement issued Monday, the Los Angeles County Health Department said people who immediately go shopping, head back to work or attend any type of gathering after traveling risk passing the virus to others.

“All it takes is one unfortunate encounter with an individual with COVID-19 for you to become infected, and sadly, for you to go on and infect others,” the health department said in its statement. “Because of the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 while traveling outside of L.A County, for everyone that traveled or are planning to travel back into LA County, you must quarantine for 10 days. If you start to experience any symptoms or have a positive test, isolate for 10 days and until you are fever-free for 24 hours.”

The county said people in quarantine should not leave their homes or allow visitors. Find others to grocery shop for you and help with other essential activities, the health department said in its statement.

The virus can take up to 14 days to incubate, and many people will experience no illness or symptoms.

It was not immediately clear whether or how the quarantine order will be enforced. The statement also did not provide details about distance traveled or length of stay outside the county.

Last month, Mayor Eric Garcetti said travelers arriving in Los Angeles from out-of-state by air or train must sign a form acknowledging the state’s 14-day quarantine advisory.

The travel quarantine order comes as a wave of coronavirus cases has kept ICU capacity in Southern California at %0 for days. A state stay-at-home order, reflecting an order already in effect in LA County, is expected to be extended Tuesday due to the hospital crisis.

Coronavirus Hospital Use Projections Across the Country

This interactive chart uses model data provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation to predict how the coronavirus will affect health care resources in different states. In states such as Florida and California, hospital bed use is projected to continue to grow into September and October. Most states have enough general hospital and ICU beds to meet demand, according to additional data from The Associated Press.

Average daily virus deaths in LA County increased from 12 per day in early November to 84 deaths per day in mid-December, an increased of 600%, according to the county health department. Los Angeles County, which accounts for a quarter of California’s nearly 40 million residents, has about 40% of the state’s 24,000 deaths.

The county is approaching a milestone of 10,000 deaths.

“The sad reality is that all indicators tell us that our situation may only get worse as we begin 2021,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

Daily cases typically exceed 13,000 in Los Angeles County with some daily counts of more than 15,000. On Nov. 1, the average number of daily cases was 1,200, marking a stark contrast to the current surge.

Travel over Christmas was expected to create another spike in cases. It may not show up for several weeks because of a lag from the time someone is exposed to the virus to when they get test results and ultimately get sick enough to require hospitalization.

Although there are indications more people are heeding stay-at-home orders that apply to all of the state but northernmost rural counties, there was a bump in air travel in Los Angeles similar to Thanksgiving.

The number of passengers flying out of Los Angeles International Airport was down about 70% from last year between Dec. 21 and 27, but the high of 43,000 on Dec. 23 was only 60% below last year’s figures, spokesman Heath Montgomery said. That was about as busy as the airport has been since the pandemic began.