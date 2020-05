A magnitude-6.4 earthquake Thursday morning in western Nevada rattled parts of California.

The quake, which struck at about 4:05 a.m., was centered about 120 miles east-southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said. Shaking was felt in Central California and Utah.

The quake was followed by multiple aftershocks, including two measuring magnitude-4.9 and one of magntiude-5.1.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

