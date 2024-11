A magnitude-3.5 earthquake in the Malibu area Friday afternoon caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Shaking was reported at about 2:15 p.m. in Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities, Long Beach, the San Fernando Valley and other parts of Los Angeles.

An aftershock of magnitude 1.8 followed.

