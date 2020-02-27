Family Pleads to Find Hit-and-Run Driver Who Dragged Couple Then Left Them to Die in Echo Park

Family members wept and pleaded with the public to help find the hit-and-run driver whose car struck and killed a woman and badly injured her husband in Echo Park.

Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez, 58, and her husband were walking northbound on Sunset Boulevard, east of White Knoll Drive, about 12:50 a.m. Monday after they had just finished their date night. They were struck by a car and dragged 50 feet before they were dislodged from the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and driver of a fatal hit-and-run crash at Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Road early Monday morning that killed one person. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Authorities said in a news conference Thursday, that based on video detectives have recovered, it appeared the driver did stop briefly indicating he or she knew the car hit something. However the driver failed to render aid, or identify themselves as required by law and fled the scene.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where Alvarado-Lopez died of her injuries, police said. The 71-year-old man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The vehicle was described as a red or burgundy four-door sedan. No description was released of the motorist.

Police planned an afternoon news conference at the LAPD Central Station to appeal for public help in finding the motorist. A standing reward of up to $50,000 is in effect, authorized by the Los Angeles City Council for information in fatal hit-and-run crimes.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-486-0755, or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.