You may see the sneaky elves taking over your feed, or the emergence of memes and new products proclaiming: "You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, but how about (insert clever pun)."

Even Snoop Dogg is in on the merriment, introducing Snoop on the Stoop.

Lest we forget, there's also The Mensch on the Bench, making Hanukkah magic and promising to "add more Funukkah to Hanukkah."

And for those who just really love condiments, Hidden Valley introduced "Ranch on the Branch."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The tradition that seemingly came out of nowhere and captivated children while exhausting parents alike is upon us right now for the holiday season.

So where did it all come from?

What is Elf on the Shelf?

The Elf on the Shelf is an activity to encourage children to be on their best behaviors around the holidays, for one.

Parents buy the elf and the book, and it explains the rules and story of the "Scout Elf." The scout elf is sent to your home to make sure kids can get on "Santa's Nice List." Kids also get to name the elf.

The most important rule: Children cannot touch the elf, or it will lose its magic.

“Actually elves have only one weakness, and that is that they cannot be touched by humans, it’s like kryptonite,” said Chanda Bell, who co-wrote the book and is co-CEO of company behind the elves, in a previous interview with CNBC. “They’ll lose their Christmas magic, it’s very bad for them.”

The elf will return to the North Pole each night, so when the elf returns in the morning, it is typically found in very mischievous positions -- depending on the parent, of course.

Parents are also not allowed to touch the elf. A parent can only intervene an use tongs, if absolutely necessary. The site also has FAQ's if the elf does get accidentally touched.

The founder also noted: elves are not mischievous, despite what situations you may find yours in at the crack of dawn.

History of Elf on the Shelf

So how did this little spaghetti-armed elf get a chokehold on the U.S.?

The origins of the elf started with Carol Aebersold. As a child, she received an elf called Fisbee. In 1974, she decided to share the elf with her children. She told her three kids that the elf would watch them in the day, and report back to Santa at night about their behavior.

In 2005, Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell self-published a book called “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition," to share their tradition with the world. It came with a box with a small Scout Elf inside.

Since then, more than 17.5 million Scout Elves have been adopted around the world since their debut, according to TODAY.

Elf on the Shelf Ideas

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade

Make It Homemade