Woman Attacked, Sexually Assaulted on Encino Hiking Trail

The search was on for a man who attacked a woman on a trail, forced her into a secluded area and raped her, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

On Nov. 21 around noon, the woman was hiking along the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive in Encino.

"The suspect approached the victim from behind, forced her to a secluded area, and sexually assaulted her," the LAPD said in a news release.

Police reminded the public to go hiking in pairs, and carry a cellphone in case of emergency.

The man was described as being about 30 years old, with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

Anyone who may have information on the attacker or the crime was asked to contact Detective Joseph Hampton, West Valley Detective Division at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.