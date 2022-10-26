Father Accused of Trying to Drown 2-Year-Old at Running Springs Camp



A father in San Bernardino County is accused of trying to drown his 2-year-old daughter at a mountain camp for kids, but camp staffers were able to stop the 42-year-old suspect and save the little girl’s life, authorities said.

Neighbors say on Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at the apartment of Timothy Ryan Shipman, but they didn't know why.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said she would occasionally see Shipman walking with his kids at their apartment complex. When she was told that he had been arrested for allegedly trying to drown his two year old daughter, she couldn't believe it.

"He's doesn't seem to be that kind of guy. That's crazy," she said.

Sheriff's investigators say it happened around noon on Tuesday at Pali Institute Mountain Camp in Running Springs.

Pali is an education camp for kids where they can learn about science through outdoor activities.

It's also a private facility that is gated.

But detectives say Shipman was able to lie his way onto the property and head to a nearby pond.

"The suspect had drove onto the campus with his two children, locked his 5-year-old son in the vehicle, and attempted to drown his 2-year-old daughter," said San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta.

Investigators say quick thinking staff members saw what was happening and rescued the little girl, saving her life.

"It's a good thing the staff members were there and were able to help the children," Huerta said.

Pali institute released a statement saying in part that it is proud of the way staff members handled the situation by helping to prevent a tragedy.

Investigators say the 2 and 5-year-old children were taken to a hospital.

Shipman was also transported by ambulance and eventually released to deputies who placed him under arrest.

At this point, investigators are still working on determining a motive.

"This is a very rare case but one that is very disturbing," Huerta said.

Investigators say the children are now with their mother.

Shipman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail has been set at $1 million.