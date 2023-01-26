Fire Burns Westlake Building, Forcing Evacuations

A large fire was burning in a Westlake building Thursday, forcing evacuations.

The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m.

LAFD asked drivers to avoid 7th and Hoover streets.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The fire erupted in a building in the 2800 W 7th St.

The building, which was occupied, was evacuated safely, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Refresh for updates.