California

Fire Burns Westlake Building, Forcing Evacuations

By Heather Navarro

A large fire was burning in a Westlake building Thursday, forcing evacuations.

The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m.

LAFD asked drivers to avoid 7th and Hoover streets.

The fire erupted in a building in the 2800 W 7th St.

The building, which was occupied, was evacuated safely, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

