Firefighters Saturday are battling a four-alarm fire at a commercial building in Irvine.

They were dispatched at 5:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of Kettering Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

Approximately 100 firefighters were at the scene.

Alton Parkway, between Gillette and Armstrong avenues, is closed and motorists were advised to use alternate routes, the Irvine Police Department said.

No injuries were reported.