Gunman Sought After Early Morning Westwood Shooting

A man in his 40s was critically wounded outside a cafe early Saturday morning in Westwood.

The shooting happened a little before 3:40 a.m. in the area of Broxton and Le Conte avenues, said Officer Jeffrey Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The shooting victim was talking with the suspect, as he stood outside the suspect's vehicle, Lee said.

The suspect drove away, returned to where the victim was standing and fired multiple rounds striking the victim, he said. Paramedics rushed the man, in critical condition, to an area hospital.

The gunman fled in an unknown direction and police have no description of the suspect's vehicle.