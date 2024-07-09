The presence of West Nile virus was confirmed in mosquitoes collected in Huntington Beach, the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) said this week.

This sample of mosquitos is the first to test positive in the county this year.

“Huntington Beach is historically a high-risk area for West Nile virus activity,” Amber Semrow, Director of Scientific and Technical Services, said. “Conditions across the region are favorable for sustained virus activity during the warm summer months.

The district said it will continue conducting surveillance, inspections, and control measures in order to prevent additional mosquito breeding in the area, using an “integrated vector management approach.”

Officials also plan to post virus advisory signs in affected areas while urging residents to do their part to reduce mosquito breeding in the area by dumping standing water.

“Residents can also protect themselves and their families by using EPA-registered repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing and spreading the word to friends and neighbors,” OCMVCD Public Information Officer Brian Brannon said.

Community members can also prevent mosquito bites by closing all unscreened doors and windows, cleaning bird baths and pet water bowls weekly, and repairing broken screens.

Mosquitos become affected with West Nile virus when feeding on infected birds. Infected mosquitos can then transmit the virus to humans.

According to the CDC, symptoms of the West Nile virus include vomiting, body aches, fever and diarrhea. As of Monday, Orange County has not reported any human cases of West Nile virus.