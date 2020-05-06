Nurses

National Nurses Day: West Hollywood Lights Up in Blue

Two motorcades are planned for day devoted to recognizing the care and compassion provided by nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Nurses have been shining lights of hope during the darkest times of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, West Hollywood is turning on the blue lights in tribute to their tireless work, care and compassion.

Lanterns on Santa Monica Boulevard are lit up in blue Wednesday for National Nurses Day. Members of the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station, LA County Fire stations, LAPD, Beverly Hills police and fire, and CHP will conduct two motorcades in honor of nurses — one at 9:45 a.m. and another at 7:15 p.m.

The motorcade will head west on Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard, then south on North San Vicente Boulevard to the emergency room entrance at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Wednesday marks the start of National Nurses Week, which concludes May 12 — the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who founded modern nursing. 

At Children's Hospital Los Angeles, about 600 meals will be delivered to staff members. Mayor Eric Garcetti and actor Mark Wahlberg will be part of the Nurses Day event

