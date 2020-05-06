Restaurants Thank Nurses With Deal and Donations

What to Know Wednesday, May 6

It's National Nurses Day

Area restaurants are offering free eats to healthcare workers, plus ways that the public can purchase and support food donations to hospital staffs

Food, it is often and accurately said, is an ultimate way to show love, to reach out, to express gratitude, and to make someone's day a little sweeter.

It's a real "all of the above" situation, the giving of good grub to someone that fills you with big waves of gratefulness.

And we are always grateful to our nurses, who care for us in our most stressful moments. Their incredible smarts, ultimate efficiency, gentle patience, and true gift for human connection make every doctor's office visit and hospital emergency so much better.

Now, more than ever, we are thanking our nurses this May 6, which is National Nurses Day. A number of restaurants will give back to these great professionals, in the form of specials and deals, including several around Southern California.

It really just depends uoon what you're in the mood for, dear nurses, as you ponder your lunch and dinner.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches will offer 50% all sandwiches on May 6. Just be sure to show your identification, then decide if you'd like a Mozzarella's Big Cheese, a Meatless Mike, or another of the company's loaded-up, cleverly named offerings.

Perhaps you've recently had Ike's, as the company has donated oodles of sandwiches to health facilities in both California and Arizona.

Feeling like you'd love a Dunkin'-style beverage on May 6? All healthcare workers can snag a free doughnut, plus a complimentary medium coffee, either hot or iced, on May 6.

Plan on noshing on a few Subway sandwiches through May 10? Order through Postmates, spend $15 or more, and hooray: "Subway will donate a 6-inch sub to support the nation’s hardworking healthcare workers."

Pizza people, here's something both ooey and gooey: Pieology has a giveaway on, and it is all about showering our healthcare workers in pizza-based goodness. Ready to nominate your favorite nurse? Start here.

And all day long, on May 6? Dog Haus will donate a dollar from every Dog Haus purchased to The American Nurses Foundation.