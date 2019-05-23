Better check your raw meat before firing up the grill for Memorial Day.

Illinois-based Aurora Packing Company is recalling 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that were shipped out for further distribution and processing nationwide because they may be contaminated with E. coli, the USDA announced.

The issue was detected as a result of routine, random testing by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, the department said in a notice Wednesday.

Still, the recall is classified as Class I, which means "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The affected products were packaged on April 19 and can be found on this list. They have an establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The government notice warns that some of the products may be in institutional facility freezers.

"E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism," the recall notice says.

Most people explosed to E. coli recover within a week but children under age 5 and older adults are especially susceptible to a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to the USDA.

All consumers should make sure that raw meat products have been cooked to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit by using a food thermometer, the department says.

Consumers with questions can call Aurora Packing Company at (630) 897-0551 or reach out with other food safety questions to the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) during weekday business hours.