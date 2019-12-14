Ontario

At Least Three Dead After Probation Officer Barricaded Herself in Ontario Home

Authorities said the woman was a probation officer for San Bernardino County.

By Christine Kim and Sydney Kalich

At least three people are dead after a woman barricaded herself inside an Ontario house early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Ontario Police said they responded to a domestic violence call early Saturday morning and found a man, the woman's husband, in the doorway of a home on F Street.

"The male subject was behind the screen door when they [police] encountered him," said Sgt. Bill Russell. "As he was stepping out of the way an officer involved shooting occurred."

Police said two responding officers shot at the house.

A neighbor said he was evacuated during the standoff after hearing loud yelling then gunshots.

After a hours-long standoff, SWAT entered the home and found the woman and two children dead inside at 7:30 a.m., according to police. Police said the children were killed before the officers arrived. Police said they are not sure if the woman's fatal gunshot was self inflicted or was from the officer involved shooting.

Authorities said the woman was a probation officer for San Bernardino County.

Detectives found a weapon belonging to the woman in the house.

The husband was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said no police officers were injured during the shooting.

