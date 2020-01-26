Lakers Great Kobe Bryant, Daughter Among Five Killed in Helicopter Crash

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant was among five people killed when a helicopter crashed in foggy conditions Sunday and then caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area outside Los Angeles.

A Calabasas city official confirmed to NBC that Bryant was among those killed in the 10 a.m. crash northwest of Los Angeles. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and a teammate on her basketball team also were on board the helicopter, a city official said.

The teammate's parent and pilot also were killed. Their identities were not immediately available.

Tearful and stunned fans gathered at the crash site and Staples Center, where Bryant wowed crowds for 20 seasons, to mourn the five-time NBA champion and the Lakers' all-time leading scorer.

"I’m really concerned about his family since I heard his daughters might be on board," one fan said. "Being here is a little harder than I thought. Seeing the smoke makes it real."

The crash, near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, was called in at 9:47 a.m. Authorities said the helicopter was on fire and sparked a quarter acre brush fire. Flames were put out by 10:30 a.m.

Witness Colin Storm was in his living room in Calabasas when he heard "what sounded like a low-flying airplane or helicopter."

"Ït was very foggy so we couldn't see anything," he said. "But then we heard some sputtering, and then a boom."

A short time later the fog cleared a bit and Storm could see smoke rising from the hillside in front of his home.

The Lakers team plane arrived back in Los Angeles from Philadelphia hours later. Players could be seen embracing, some appearing to wipe tears from their eyes.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Bryant one of the most extraordinary players in NBA history.

"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning."

Bryant lived south of Los Angeles in Orange County for much of his adult life, and he often used helicopters to save time and avoid Southern California's notorious traffic. Even as a player, he often traveled to practices and games by helicopter, and he kept up the practice after retirement as he attended to his business ventures.

The helicopter that crashed was a Sikorksy S-76B, according to authorities. Details about the identities of the other victims were not immediately available.

Bryant's Mamba Training Facility is located about 18 miles west of the crash site. It was not immediately clear whether he was traveling to the Newbury Park location.

Bryant married wife Vanessa in 2001. The couple have four children.

The two met when Bryant was was 21 years old and she was 17, and they were married six months later. Their relationship has been rocky at times — Vanessa announced she was filing for divorce in 2011, and they reconciled in 2013. The couple has four children, including an infant born in June 2019.

Bryant, 41, retired in 2016 from the NBA after 20 seasons with the Lakers. He finished his legendary career third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

"Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court - and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

Bryant was born in Philadelphia. He was drafted out of high school by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th overall pick in 1996. He was then traded to the Lakers and was voted an All-Star game starter at 19 in 1998.

He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2008, making the all-star team 18 times and winning five NBA Championships.

Bryant was widely considered one of the greatest NBA players ever, and his list of accolades is long: He was the youngest player to reach 30,000 points (34 years, 104 days), the Lakers all-time leading scorer, a four-time All Star Game MVP, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

For his career, he averaged 25 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals.

In 2003, Bryant was arrested in Colorado in connection with a sexual assault case, and a hotel worker accused him of rape. Bryant admitted to a consensual affair, but denied assaulting the woman. The case was dropped when the accuser refused to testify against Bryant.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

