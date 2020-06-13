List: Demonstrations Scheduled Throughout the Weekend

Another day of demonstrations, vigils and protests are scheduled throughout Southern California Saturday.
Here is a list of protests, demonstrations and vigils scheduled Saturday:
- 10 a.m.: Buddhists for Black Lives Matter silent march in downtown LA. Begins at the Japanese American Museum to LA City Hall.
- 11 a.m.: "Community Control Over the Police" in Boyle Heights, beginning at 726 N. Soto St.
- 11 a.m.: "LA Law School Unification march" beginning in Pershing Square.
- Noon: "More Skating, Less Hating," from The Broad to Staples Center
- Noon: Protest and rally at Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
- Noon: March for the Latinx community in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, beginning at the Whittier Police Station.
- 1 p.m.: Refuse Racism is holding a march to call for the removal of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office. Protest to begin at Hollywood Blvd and Vine Street.
- 1 p.m.: March for health workers in defense of Black Lives Matter. Starts at the corner Cesar Chavez Avenue and Lyon Street
- 3 p.m.: Rally for Black unhoused lives at Echo Park Lake.
- 4 p.m.: Black Lives Matter march in Huntington Beach, Farquhar Park, 898 12th St.
- 7 p.m.: "A Rhythm For Change" in Santa Monica at Palisades Park, Ocean and Palisades avenues
Refresh this article for updates.