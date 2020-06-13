protests

List: Demonstrations Scheduled Throughout the Weekend

By Sydney Kalich

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 08, 2020 – – Hundreds join a Black Lives Matter-LA memorial service and funeral procession honor George Floyd and demanding justice for those killed by the hands of the police in Los Angeles on June 8, 2020. Interfaith leaders, labor, people of color, immigrants and victims of police brutality attended. The memorial services consisted of four funeral processions beginning in South Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County, and the San Fernando Valley. The processions converged in downtown Los Angeles at the crossing of 1st St and Broadway Blvd.. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Another day of demonstrations, vigils and protests are scheduled throughout Southern California Saturday.

Here is a list of protests, demonstrations and vigils scheduled Saturday:

  • 10 a.m.: Buddhists for Black Lives Matter silent march in downtown LA. Begins at the Japanese American Museum to LA City Hall.
  • 11 a.m.: "Community Control Over the Police" in Boyle Heights, beginning at 726 N. Soto St.
  • 11 a.m.: "LA Law School Unification march" beginning in Pershing Square.
  • Noon: "More Skating, Less Hating," from The Broad to Staples Center
  • Noon: Protest and rally at Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
  • Noon: March for the Latinx community in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, beginning at the Whittier Police Station.
  • 1 p.m.: Refuse Racism is holding a march to call for the removal of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office. Protest to begin at Hollywood Blvd and Vine Street.
  • 1 p.m.: March for health workers in defense of Black Lives Matter. Starts at the corner Cesar Chavez Avenue and Lyon Street
  • 3 p.m.: Rally for Black unhoused lives at Echo Park Lake.
  • 4 p.m.: Black Lives Matter march in Huntington Beach, Farquhar Park, 898 12th St.
  • 7 p.m.: "A Rhythm For Change" in Santa Monica at Palisades Park, Ocean and Palisades avenues

