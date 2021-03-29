1 Dead, 3 Injured in Panorama City Suspected DUI Crash

A 19-year-old man was expected to be arrested on suspicion of DUI after his vehicle rear-ended another -- killing one woman and injuring three people, including the suspect, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of North Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free one person from wreckage, and paramedics took four to hospitals, Prange said. Three were in critical condition and one was in fair condition, he said.

One of the crash victims, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital, said Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The woman was in a vehicle that stopped at a traffic light, Delatorre said. A vehicle driven by the 19-year-old man slammed into the rear of the vehicle, he said.

The 19-year-old man was one of the hospitalized patients and would be taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, police said.