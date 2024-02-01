Beverly Hills

1 in custody after armed standoff at hotel in Beverly Hills

Police responded Thursday morning to a report of an armed man on a balcony at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of an armed standoff Thursday Feb. 1, 2024 in Beverly Hills.
A man was in custody Thursday after an armed standoff at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

The man was barricaded inside a room at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel in the 9800 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Officers initially responded to a report of an armed man on a hotel balcony.

The man was taken into custody late Thursday morning with help from crisis negotiators, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards were closed in the area during the investigation.

