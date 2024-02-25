Reseda

1 Killed, 6 Injured in multi-vehicle crash in Reseda

The crash also left a fire hydrant sheared, which was shut down by firefighters.

By City News Service

Getty Images

One person was killed and six people were rushed to a hospital Sunday in a crash involving at least four vehicles and two additional parked vehicles in Reseda.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:18 a.m. Sunday to 18153 W. Vanowen St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that one trapped patient was deceased (left in place for law enforcement investigation and medical examiner), and two others were in need of extrication. Crews used hydraulic rescue tools (similar to “Jaws of Life”) to free both trapped patients from one vehicle,'' an LAFD statement said.

Eleven patients were evaluated at the scene and six people were rushed to a hospital, authorities said. Four people declined transport to a hospital.    

The crash also left a fire hydrant sheared, which was shut down by firefighters.

This article tagged under:

Reseda
