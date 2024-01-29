Whittier

1 killed in shooting near park in Whittier area

Shots were fired from a car near Amigo Park, police say

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed in the Whittier area late Sunday when someone opened fire from a car.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Esperanza Avenue near Amigo Park. The man died at the scene.

Details about his identity were not immediately available.

Shots were fired from a vehicle that left the scene, police said. Details about a motive and car description were not available early Monday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

Whittier
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us