1 killed in shooting near park in Whittier area

A man was killed in the Whittier area late Sunday when someone opened fire from a car.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Esperanza Avenue near Amigo Park. The man died at the scene.

Details about his identity were not immediately available.

Shots were fired from a vehicle that left the scene, police said. Details about a motive and car description were not available early Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.