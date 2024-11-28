LAFD

1 person found dead following house fire in Hollywood Hills

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

By Missael Soto

One person is dead following a fire at a Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a call about a two-story hillside home burning around 4:43 p.m. The flames were confined to the first floor of the home located at 8551 W. Lookout Mountain Avenue.

An older adult male was discovered deceased inside of the burning home, according to the LAFD.

It took 45 LAFD firefighters 33 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

