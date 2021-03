A person was injured Monday morning in a Seal Beach apartment fire.

The fire was reported at 1:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northwood Road, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Firefighters put out the flames, and paramedics treated the patient at the scene and took the patient to a hospital, Nguyen said.

Damage was estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents, he said.