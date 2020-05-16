Downtown Los Angeles

10 Firefighters Injured in Downtown LA Explosion, Fire

As of 7:05 p.m., more than 230 firefighters were responding to the fire and firefighters had moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, the LAFD said

By Shahan Ahmed

Approximately 10 firefighters were injured as multiple buildings were on fire in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire, located in the 300 block of East Boyd Street, was upgraded to a "major emergency" around 6:36 p.m., with an explosion reported on scene, according to the LAFD.

Ten firefighters were injured in an explosion and all 10 have been accounted for and transported to local hospitals. At least two firefighters suffered critical injuries, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

As of 7:05 p.m., more than 230 firefighters were responding to the fire and firefighters had moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, the LAFD said.

Several Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were also visible at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Downtown Los Angelesfire
