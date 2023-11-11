Downtown LA

10 Freeway shut down in downtown LA due to storage yard fire

By Staff Reports

The 10 Freeway remains closed in both directions after a fire erupted at two pallet yards underneath the freeway early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The fire was reported at 1:46 a.m. at the 10 Freeway and 14th Street. 

A SigAlert was issued and the freeway was shut down, causing backups. 

Fire crews were on scene to assess the damage and structural safety of the freeway. 

It will remain closed until Caltrans deems the highway safe, LAFD said. 

“CHP has a full closure of the 10 Freeway with traffic being diverted EB at Alameda and WB at Santa Fe.” LAFD said.

The California Highway Patrol says the closure could last days as city engineers work to determine the structural integrity.

There were no reports of injuries.

