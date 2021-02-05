One Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash Near East Hollywood Freeway Ramp

One person was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash near the end of a southbound 101 Freeway off-ramp in the East Hollywood area.

The crash occurred about 5:05 a.m. on Melrose Avenue near Ardmore Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Melrose Avenue off-ramp was closed for the investigation, but reopened around 6:30 a.m. The freeway may be closed again as the investigation continues.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed. It was not immediately clear whether the person was walking on the road or in another vehicle.