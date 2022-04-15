Born Nov. 29, 1912, Luke Dixon always dreamed of a better life for himself. Now laid to rest at 109, after years of service dedicated to the United States Army, his family and his community, he is survived by the lasting impacts of that better life he achieved.

Drafted into the Army in 1941 before his senior year at Arkansas Baptist College (ABC) in Little Rock, Ark., Dixon served in the 92nd Infantry Division of the United States Army during World War II. He lived by a motto that he would carry with him through the rest of his life: deeds, not words.

He was discharged in 1945 and relocated to LA with his wife, Mary Johnson, where the two would welcome their first daughter a year later.

Beginning his career in the United States Postal Service in 1947, Dixon would begin to distinguish himself in the community, becoming a highly respected Angeleno and Inglewood resident for the next 77 years.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During those years Dixon also made a name for himself in other realms, like real estate and business, opening Luke Dixon's Income Tax Services in 1958 and Luke Dixon Talent Agency in 1975.

Dixon also raised his three children alone after his wife passed in 1956.

He has been honored for his service, invited in 2017 to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. and participate in meet and greets with Honor Flight Southland, and for his life, invited in 2018 by ABC to celebrate him as their oldest living student.

At his private funeral for family members Friday at Crenshaw Christian Center, loved ones spoke of his enduring honesty and humor.

They also spoke of his lifestyle that attracted and intrigued those who witnessed it. Dixon's advice was to put God first, not to drink or smoke and to always treat people with kindness.

"He's going to be deeply missed, I love him to death," a grandson of his said.