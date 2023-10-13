Buena Park

11 hospitalized in ammonia leak at Buena Park business

A hazardous materials team responded to the commercial business and isolated the area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Eleven people were hospitalized Friday Oct. 13, 2023 following an ammonia leak at a business in Buena Park.
OCFA

Firefighters, including a hazardous materials team, responded to the commercial building in the 6500 block of Caballero Boulevard in the Orange County community. The leak was contained and some employees were decontaminated at the site, firefighters said.

Details about the conditions of the 11 hospitalized victims were not immediately available.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, populated primarily by industrial businesses and warehouses.

