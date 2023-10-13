11 hospitalized in ammonia leak at Buena Park business

Eleven people were hospitalized Friday following an ammonia leak at a business in Buena Park.

Firefighters, including a hazardous materials team, responded to the commercial building in the 6500 block of Caballero Boulevard in the Orange County community. The leak was contained and some employees were decontaminated at the site, firefighters said.

Details about the conditions of the 11 hospitalized victims were not immediately available.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, populated primarily by industrial businesses and warehouses.

