san fernando valley

Full, partial closures of 118 Freeway planned in San Fernando Valley. Here's what to know

The closures will affect the San Fernando and Pacoima neighborhoods.

By Sahana Patel

The westbound 118 Freeway near San Fernando and Pacoima will have full and partial lane closures, starting Friday night. The closures will allow crews to work safely on replacing a culvert system across the highway.

Friday

  • Full closure of the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway at Glenoaks Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway to the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway connector closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway to the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway connector closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Up to three lanes of the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway at Glenoaks Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday

  • Full closure of the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway at Glenoaks Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway to the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway connector closed from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway to the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway connector closed from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Up to three lanes of the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway at Glenoaks Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m.

This approximately $6.3 million operation is happening on a stretch of 118 Freeway from Herrick Avenue to Foothill Boulevard. The project is expected to restore functionality and extend service life to the drainage system on 118 Freeway.

