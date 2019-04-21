13-Year-Old Tennis Prodigy Runs the Show in Compton

A 13-year-old tennis prodigy is running the show, providing a clinic for others of all skill levels in Compton. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News. (Published 55 minutes ago)

"Rally with Kalli," a youth tennis clinic in the city of Compton is helping children explore their interest in the sport, and it is being led by a 13-year-old tennis prodigy, Kalli Minor.

At her young age, Minor has already demonstrated her skills and landed a partnership with Nike's "Until We All Win" campaign.

Minor hopes to help other kids in her hometown through this youth tennis clinic, which is open to youth ages 4-18, with skill sets ranging anywhere from beginner to advanced.

Those who participate in the clinic will have access to top trainers, learn physical and mental drills, yoga, and leadership skills.

Kalli Minor is connecting with her clinic participants with a big smile and a little encouragement.

"For me, it's the support. It makes me want to thrive and do great things," said Minor.

Minor first gained prominence in 2015 when she was 9 years old. She attended a tournament in Indian Wells to watch her idol, Serena Williams, play.

"We made some signs and held it up and that's where it all started," Minor said.

What started was a friendship with Serena, who was charmed by the ambitious little girl with the sign that read "straight outta compton" which also happens to be Serena's hometown.

"She's doing things in this town and this state that has never been done before," her coach Sean Bollettieri-Abdali said.

Even with Serena and her sister, Venus going on to become international superstars’ Compton's tennis facilities are few and far between. Minor says there aren't enough programs in town, and some courts don't even have nets. The few courts that do exist can be dangerous or are locked frequently.

Minor was determined to hold her clinic right here, at home where kids could see the sport "up close and personal."

"There's too much talent and too many kids in Compton who need this. That's what I see," Terian Minor said.

"I feel like it's amazing what she's doing. At such a young age, too," said Milan Tyson, a participant of the clinic.

The kids participating got a taste of how the future tennis standout spends her day. Consisting of yoga and stretching, drills and then, the thrill of the game. In the midst of it all, a 13-year-old who wants to connect with all of them and carry on the inspiring legacy of her own idol, who came from the same streets.

Learn more at RallyWithKalli.com.