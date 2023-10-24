Chase driver in pickup rammed by patrol car, then tackled in Santa Clarita parking lot

The tables turned quickly on a pickup driver who rammed other vehicles stopped at an intersection during a chase in Santa Clarita.

Officers chased the driver on streets and the 14 Freeway north of Los Angeles before he came to a stop at the busy intersection. Unable to get through traffic, the driver struck several cars waiting for the green light.

The pickup was then rammed by an unmarked patrol car from behind, sandwiching it between the patrol car and a car in front. The chase driver got out and ran into a nearby parking lot, where he was chased down and tackled by a CHP officer.

At one point, the pursuit driver was heading the wrong way at high speed.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.