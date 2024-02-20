14-year-old behind the wheel in deadly Encino crash, police say

One person was killed Tuesday and two were injured when a stolen car being driven by a 14-year-old girl crashed into a signal light pole in Encino and burst into flames, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. at Ventura and Balboa boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A short time earlier, officers in a patrol car had seen the car on southbound Balboa being driven with its headlights off, according to the LAPD.

The officers tried to pull the car over, but it kept going, according to police, who said the officers did not pursue the vehicle. The driver then tried to turn left onto Ventura Boulevard, where the vehicle crashed and burst into flames, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver, a 14-year-old girl, and her front-seat passenger were rescued from the burning vehicle by officers, and both were taken for hospital treatment in unknown condition, police said.

The rear-seat passenger died at the scene, according to police.