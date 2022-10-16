14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash

Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy.

The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was driving a dirt bike eastbound on McWade Avenue, approaching the intersection with Homeland Avenue.

A 58-year-old man was driving a Mazda CX-5 south on Homeland Avenue through the intersection when Bond allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into the right side of the Mazda CX-5.

Bond was ejected onto the pavement and the Mazda CX-5 continued in a southeasterly direction before it crashed into a parked Jeep Liberty, the CHP reported.

Cal Fire pronounced Bond dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda CX-5 and his passenger, a 72-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. The woman was taken to the Hemet Hospital.

The CHP encouraged any witnesses who may have seen the crash to contact the CHP's Temecula area office at 951-506-2000.