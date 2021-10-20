14-Year-Old Football Player Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Apple Valley

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car as he crossed an Apple Valley street Tuesday night with family members.

The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. on a stretch of Ottawa Road between Navajo Road and Manhasset Road. Lawrence Andrews, his step-mother and her two younger children began crossing a street when she noticed a car traveling at high speed in their direction.

"We looked both ways, and the car was way down there," said step-mother Sarah Andrews. "It had just turned by the stop sign. The car sped up as it got closer. I barely pulled my younger one out of the way, and I went back to reach for Lawrence, but he wasn’t there.

“The car was gone before my baby even landed from the air."

Lawrence had just finished helping coach his younger brother's youth football team at a nearby park.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to my son before I went to work, and I think that hurts the most," said father Lawrence Andrews.

Witnesses said a light-colored, white or silver two door coupe was eastbound on Ottawa at speeds over 60 miles per hour, according to the SBSD.

Lawrence died at the scene due to his injuries.

The teen was a running back at Apple Valley High School. His nickname was Fearless.

"He would run through anything," his father said. "He was definitely a champion out here."

Personnel from the Apple Valley Police Department, the Apple Valley Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team are now looking into the case for about six hours Tuesday night while they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Investigators believe the car may be a Nissan 350Z or an Infinity G35, according to a statement from the SBSD. They ask that anyone with information about the case come forward.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom or Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001," the SBSD said. "Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com."

