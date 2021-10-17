Toddler Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash at North Hills Tamale Stand

A toddler died in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash Sunday in North Hills.

A woman was also injured and hospitalized following the crash at the corner of west Nordhoff Street and Langdon Avenue, near the "Our Lady of Peace" church.

“I feel like this is a nightmare that I just woke up from,” Ana Morales, the toddler's mother said.

Witnesses said two vehicles collided and at least one of the vehicles "bounced" into a wall, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:35 a.m. to the scene.

According to one witness, whose account was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department, a silver Honda was making a left turn from Nordhoff onto Langdon when it was struck by a black BMW.

The Honda driver's foot became stuck on the accelerator during the collision, and it hit the wall, striking a tamale stand on the corner of the intersection and pinning the 18-month-old toddler, the witness said.

"“I just lost my son over something that could have been prevented," Morales said. "He was very loved. He was always smiling. Always dancing. He loved to dance. Anywhere he went everyone smiled at him. He was very loved by everyone.”

The BMW then reversed, allowing the Honda to reverse as well. The BMW's driver rendered aid and waited for the LAFD to arrive before fleeing the scene.

The toddler was with a woman, believed to be a tamale vendor in the area, who was also injured in the crash.

Both the child and woman were hospitalized, and the toddler was in grave condition when he arrived. He died in the hospital due to blunt force trauma.

Other nearby vendors and witnesses to the crash say the woman was the toddler's grandmother, though authorities did not confirm this.

According to the LAPD, the incident was originally being investigated as a hit-and-run, but the driver of the BMW has since turned himself in.

Police say no arrests have been made.

No information about the Honda was immediately available.

The Mayor's Crisis Response Team was requested to assist the family.