14-Year-Old Girl Went Missing From Bed in La Habra

A family is desperate to find a 14-year-old girl whose mother said she went missing from her bed at her La Habra home Monday night.

La Habra police said Aurora Rodriguez-Sambrano was reporting missing Monday evening.

The girl's mother said she is 5-feet 2-inches tall, with greenish brown eyes, and brown hair with blonde streaks. She has a mustard colored backpack and a small gray duffel bag.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call La Habra police.

Her mother said they've put up flyers, and a command post is set up at Buena Park American Legion 8071 Whitaker St, Buena Park, CA 90621.

Her mother also said the girl has behavior and emotional issues.