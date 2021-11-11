Riverside County

Parents of 15-Month-Old Who Died of a Fentanyl Overdose Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

The parents were arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

By City News Service

Sandy Acuna (left) and Adler Metcalf (right)
Riverside County Sheriff

The parents of a 15-month-old who died of a fentanyl overdose were arrested on suspicion of murder, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

On Sept. 1, emergency crews responded to a call of a juvenile who was not breathing at a home in the 5400 block of 34th Street in Jurupa Valley and administered medical aid to the toddler, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators spent several months looking into the death and ultimately determined that the fentanyl that killed the child belonged to the parents -- Adler Metcalf, 22, and Sandy Acuna, 20.

Both were arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Veterans Day Nov 10

Share Your Veterans Day Photos With Us

Veterans Day Nov 10

SoCal Museums, Restaurants Honor Veterans Day With Deals

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the sheriff's department.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us