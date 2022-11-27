15-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Vehicle Fire That Extended into One-Story Building

The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a vehicle fire Sunday that spread to a nearby one-story commercial building in the Vermont Square community of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

"One additional person in the vehicle safely exited prior to LAFD arrival," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched at 4:04 a.m. to 1359 W. 54th St. had the fire out within 24 minutes of their arrival, Stewart said.

"After knockdown, firefighters were overhauling the fire and located a deceased person inside the vehicle," she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no other information available.