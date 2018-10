Lanes on the 170 Freeway were closed Wednesday Oct. 31, 2018 due to an individual on the fence of an overpass.

Lanes on the southbound 170 Freeway are closed in the San Fernando Valley due to police activity.

The road is closed just south of Sherman Way in the North Hollywood area, where officers responded to a report of an individual threatening to jump from a pedestrian overpass.

Los Angeles firefighters set up an air cushion on the freeway below the overpass. The person was seated on a fence over the walkway.

