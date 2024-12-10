Wildfires

18K people and 8K structures ‘under immediate threat' of Franklin Fire

A patrol car from the LA County Sheriff's Department was damaged in the fire.

By Helen Jeong

More than 18,000 people and 8,100 homes and properties were under the threat of the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Los Angeles County officials said Tuesday.

Among the structures, over 2,000 were under evacuation orders while some 6,000 were under evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

While it’s not clear how many homes were destroyed in the Franklin Fire as of Tuesday morning, Marrone said there’s “only a minimal number of homes destroyed.”

“The fire is not contained, we remain under an immediate threat because of the red flag conditions.” the fire chief added, saying the dangerous weather conditions would continue through Wednesday evening. 

With the evacuations continuing. Some 800 students at Pepperdine University were ordered to shelter in place, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna whose department is enforcing road closures and evacuation orders. 

“We highly encourage residents in the fire areas to be prepared to heat our evacuation warnings, gather all important items, documents, medications, and in case you need to leave your residence immediately,” Luna said.

Luna added a black-and-white patrol car from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station was damaged in the car. Luckily the deputy was not injured, Luna said. 

The brush fire was first reported at 10:50 p.m. at the Malibu Canyon Road tunnel. The initial five-acre fire spread quickly due to strong Santa Ana winds, officials said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

