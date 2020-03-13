Sylmar

2 Die When Small Plane Crashes in Sylmar

The search for the wreckage was hampered by difficult terrain and poor visibility.

By City News Service

Two people were killed Friday when a single-propeller airplane crashed in Sylmar.

The crash near the Golden State (5) Freeway was reported at 2:52 p.m., said county fire department spokesman Marvin Lin.

"It's actually in the hills above the Sunshine Canyon Landfill, near the intersection of Sunshine Canyon and San Fernando Road," said county fire department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

There's no word yet on the genders or ages of the victims.

Their names will be withheld pending notification of relatives. Some media reports suggested the plane had taken off from Van Nuys Airport, but there was no official word on where the plane was heading.

The search for the wreckage was hampered by difficult terrain and poor visibility. Crews did not reach the crash site until after 5 p.m., officials said.

Los Angeles city firefighters and sheriff's deputies from the Santa Clarita station also aided in the search.

